One of the most traditional-minded of all the musicians that rose to prominence during the ’60s blues revival, John Hammond made his career delivering intense, occasionally gritty renditions of classics and obscurities from the American songbook. His fierce commitment to blues in its purist form, as well as his early preference for acoustic over electric guitar, made him a tough sell commercially, but it earned him a loyal following among blues purists, many of whom have followed Hammond for five decades. Hammond’s latest record is Rough & Tough, a set heavy on deep cuts by heroes like Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf.