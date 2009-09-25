Milwaukee’s The Warped Cast has given the midnight Rocky Horror Picture Show -styled shadow cast treatment to cult movies like Clue and Little Shop of Horrors , but tonight they take on their most ambitious project yet: a live re-enactment of Jurassic Park , Steven Spielberg’s 1993 dinosaur thriller. No doubt much of the entertainment will arise from the way this modestly budgeted but ever-resourceful troupe recreates the groundbreaking, expensive special effects from one of the most successful blockbuster films of all time.