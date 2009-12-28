La Dispute w/ Native, Sleep Serapis Sleep, Northless, et al

What better way to spend the sleepy, winter-break Monday after Christmas than at an utterly insane, marathon bill packed with excellent punk, hardcore and metal bands? La Dispute, from Grand Rapids, Mich., and Indiana’s Native headline this show, but the rest of the bill is mostly made up of locals, including Sleep Serapis Sleep, Northless, Red Knife Lottery, The Felix Culpa, Cougar Den, The Reptilian, Former Thieves, Maidens, Hail Archer, The Dynasty and others. Cover is $12, which works out to less than a dollar a bandand best of all, the show is all-ages. Let’s hope this becomes a local after-Christmas tradition.