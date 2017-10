Rain washed out the planned Aug. 8 All-City People’s Parade & Pageant, an elaborate, puppet-filled production that included can-can dancers, a children’s orchestra and a Jubilation Choir, but the display will get a second chance when it’s restaged today as part of Milwaukee’s Labor Day celebration. The parade will launch from Zeidler Park at 11 a.m., and march down Wisconsin Avenue to the Summerfest grounds, which will host the pageant and a slew of family-friendly activities.