Every city worth its salt has a group that acts out the Rocky Horror Picture Show on occasional weekends, but the players of Milwaukee’s Warped Cast have specialized in giving a similar midnight treatment to other camp classics, including Cannibal! The Musical, Clue and Little Shop of Horrors , the 1986 Rick Moranis musical adapted from the 1960 Roger Corman farce. The Warped Cast shadows that film tonight with ample costumes and, of course, a giant plant puppet. (Also Saturday, 11:50 p.m.)