Having tired of the process of writing and recording an album, then touring behind it to exhaustion, the jazz-fusion trio Medeski Martin and Wood reversed the process for their recent trilogy of albums, collectively called The Radiolarian Series . Instead, they composed and honed their songs on the road before hitting the studio to record each album. It’s the type of trick that will further endear the organ-drum-bass trio to their considerable jam following, but the resulting albums should thrill traditional jazz fans, too. The Radiolarian Series hosts some of the most purely enjoyable, rhythmically innovative soul-jazz Medeski Martin and Wood have recorded this decade.