Miley Cyrus w/ Metro Station

The plight of child pop stars follows a script as tight as a typical episode of VH1’s “Behind the Music,” but that doesn’t make it any less tragic. Inevitably, these stars want to grow up and establish themselves as adults, while the powers that be push to prolong their adolescence. That’s where achy-breaky progeny Miley Cyrus is right now. While she tries to assert her independence through mature Vanity Fair pictorials and semi-provocative dance moves, Disney is trying to get the Hannah Montana flame burning with G-rated kiddie jams like her newest single, “Party in the U.S.A.” Opening tonight’s concert is the synth-pop band Metro Station, whose singer, Trace Cyrus, is Miley’s half brother.