From their political beginnings as the 80-piece group the All-American Anti-War Marching Band, Mucca Pazza has evolved into the biggest party act in the Midwest, playing sets that unfold as full-fledged halftime shows. The ensemble, now pruned to a still-impressive nearly 30 members, dresses in marching-band uniforms, complete with cheerleaders, and has earned gigs on "Late Night With Conan O'Brien" and at Lollapalooza, as well as a memorable role in Andrew Bird's "Fitz and the Dizzyspells" video, where the group marches into Chicago's iconic venue The Hideout, their early stomping ground.