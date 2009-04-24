If it worked once, it ought to work again. That’s the ideology Los Angeles-based quintet New Found Glory took into recording its sixth record, Not Without a Fight. And it worked. The band didn’t have a label supporting them, but they decided to start anyway with Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus behind the switchboard. Eventually, Epitaph signed the band, gladly distributing the record. The story vaguely resembles their modest beginnings when the start-up pop-punk group paid for their debut, Nothing Gold Can Stay, out of their own pockets. That album propelled them to pop-punk popularity, but their latest is garnering the best reviews of the band’s career.