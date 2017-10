The Mitchell Park Domes had something to celebrate this year: A high-tech makeover left them illuminated by whirling beams of LED light, transforming the architectural landmark into a giant, animated Pink Floyd album cover. Though the dramatic light displays will be the talk of the gathering, this year's family-appropriate shindig, which runs from 6 until 10 p.m., also boasts live music, comedy and magic, as well as a holiday floral show.