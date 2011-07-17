Despite outlandish costumes, publicity stunts and multiple musical-direction changes, Patti LaBelle and her band Labelle couldn't seem to break out in the 1970s. Then they released “Lady Marmalade” and everything changed. The single skyrocketed to No. 1 on the Billboard charts, while LaBelle was featured on the cover of Rolling Stone . In the wake of the success, LaBelle pursued a solo career, charting with R&B and pop hits like “New Attitude,” “If Only You Knew” and “On My Own.” In 2008, the singer reunited with her old Labelle band mates to release their first new album in over 30 years.