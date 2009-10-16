Poster Children w/ white, wrench, conservatory. and IfIHadAHiFi

One of the many great alternative rock bands to get signed by a major label in the ’90s only to essentially sit on a bench while their peers received bigger, more aggressive promotional pushes, The Poster Children fit in nicely with the pop-punk explosion of the late-‘90s and the New Wave and post-punk revivals of the early 2000s, yet they emerged from both with little more than a cult audience. They’ve spent the latter half of this decade largely inactivea shame, since their last album, 2004’s No More Songs About Sleep and Fire, stands as one of their very best. For this bill, the Illinois band is nicely paired for with local openers white, wrench, conservatory. (who are playing their second-to-last show) and IfIHadAHiFi.