The Revival Tour

Punk has a long history of interest in folk music, dating back to Joe Strummer’s pre- Clash worship of Woody Guthrie. In an age where the late Johnny Cash has been re-imagined as a punk godfather and when younger punk artists are increasingly returning to their populist roots, there’s been a broader, renewed interest in DIY, Guthrie-styled folk. On the collaborative Revival Tour, which stops at the Turner Hall Ballroom tonight at 8 p.m., three singer-songwriters previously best known for their electric work indulge their rustic tendencies: Hot Water Music’s Chuck Ragan, Lucero’s Ben Nichols and Avail’s Tim Barry, one of the first prominent punk luminaries to go the Southern acoustic route.