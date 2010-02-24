Soft-spoken, ladylike and with a whimsical, slightly absurdist view on marital relationships, comedian Rita Rudner made a name for herself with appearances on television shows like “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” and “Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist.” Like so many stand-ups of a certain stature, Rudner has since found a cozy gig in Las Vegas, where she filmed her 2008 PBS special, but she still makes regular TV appearances on talk shows and finds time for the occasional tour date, like her show tonight at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino.