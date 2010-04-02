Rocky Votolato w/ Brook Wagner and Mark Waldoch

Indie-folk singer-songwriter Rocky Votolato came of age around the same time as many greats from the turn-of-the-century Seattle music scenes, collaborating with peers like David Bazan, Rosie Thomas, Red Stars Theory and Death Cab for Cutie. Though he did time in the heavy indie-rock band Waxwing, along with his brother Cody of The Blood Brothers, Votolato’s solo work leans toward quite, intimate songs, with a faint flavor of country. In February he released his latest solo record, True Devotion .