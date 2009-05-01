In Tandem Theatre closes its season with a program of romantic comedy shorts by Rich Orloff. Georgina McKee and Ryan Schabach star in Orloff’s lightly comic look into relationships. Theatergoers may remember Orloff’s work from Ha! , a program that opened In Tandem’s ’07-’08 season, but whereas that play was a series of unrelated comic bits, Romantic Fools focuses squarely on men and women in romantic relationships. Though the topic of romance has been heavily scoured by previous comedies, Orloff manages to mine novel moments out of well-covered topics, like first dates and marriage.