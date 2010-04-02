Salt Creek w/ Orcha

Colin O’Brien and Guy Fiorentini come from very different worlds: O’Brien is a classically trained guitarist and banjoist, while bassist Fiorentini rose through Milwaukee’s ’90s punk scene. Throw in veteran guitarist Jim Eannelli, whose background is in the blues, and you have an unlikely foundation for a bluegrass band, but then again, Milwaukee’s Salt Creek has never been strictly a bluegrass band. As demonstrated on the group’s recent live album, Live! , bluegrass is just a starting point, a style that allows for ample tangents into rock ’n’ roll, alt-country and Americana.