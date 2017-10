The powers that be at Discovery World have stayed tight-lipped about the concept for their new television show, “The Secret Labs,” offering only that it takes place in subterranean labs below the city and that it promises a glimpse into the future. Tonight at 7 p.m., a live audience gets to find out what the show is all about when it tapes its pilot episode at the museum. The eight-episode series is set to air on Milwaukee Public Television this fall.