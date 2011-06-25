The hypersexual (and typically chauvinistic) rock 'n' roll of KISS is paradoxically reimagined by Slutter, an all-female cover band awash in the same makeup and hairspray of their muses but none of the Y chromosomes. While famously macho songs like “Love Gun” and “Ladies in Waiting” may sound odd rolling off femininely pursed lips, the Chicago-based quartet compensates by exuding an admirable level of bravado and raw energy that, when infused with a woman's touch, creates a one-of-a-kind, gender-bending experience.