In 1975, when Glenn Tilbrook and Chris Difford formed the band that became Squeeze, “new wave” referred to French films from the '50s and '60s. And yet, within a few short years, Squeeze became one of the ultimate new wave groups, defined by smart lyrics wedded to memorable melodies and a sound distilled from '60s pop and rock. Shifting membership and numerous breakups and reunions have left the Squeeze chronicle in a hopeless tangle. The names to remember are Tilbrook and Difford, whose albums under their own names tend to be remembered as Squeeze records. Although more popular in their U.K. homeland than in the United States, Squeeze scored a trio of hits with “Tempted,” “Hourglass” and “853-5937,” and at least one album stands as a pop classicthe Elvis Costello-produced <i>East Side Story</i>. Tilbrook and Difford promise a disc of new tunes for 2013. Meanwhile, fans must content themselves with the cheekily-titled <i>Live at the Fillmore</i> (only on iTunes and limited-edition vinyl) and the rather goofy <i>Spot the Difference</i>, a re-recording of old songs that invites listeners to, yes, spot the difference between them and the originals.