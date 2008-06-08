Summer in Milwaukee means festivals, but while it’s the major outdoor music festivals that get the most attention, it’s the small church festivals that are the festival season’s backbone, offering cheap entertainment for families without the stress of the crowded downtown gatherings. St. John Vianney Parish Festival, at St. John Vainney Catholic Church in Brookfield, starts church-fest season off right this weekend with kid’s rides, games, music, food and bingo. The grounds open at noon today, after 11 a.m. mass.