On their second Katrina-anniversary-timed album in four years, this year’s Flower Petals , New Orleans’ R&B-tinged roots-rockers The Subdudes continue to explore a water-themed, working-class-sympathetic, minimal-pop take on their city’s roots. And if they’ve all but dropped the full drum kit since 2007’s Street Symphony , the drumbeat of dread and resigned woe remains. The best moments from the group, who open with a literal crack of thunder before settling into lite-FM bounce and Buffalo Springfield-from-Cajun-country groove, approach something like polished-up acoustic outtakes of The Band. The band plays an 8 p.m. show behind the album tonight at the Turner Hall Ballroom.