Trans-Fusion, The Party

Following the Saturday night performance of Dracula , Michael Pink's ballet adaptation of the classic horror story, the Milwaukee Ballet hosts a vampire-themed after-party with the cast. In addition to food, drink and dance, there will be electronic music from DJ Multidimensional Fortitude and elaborate special effects and lighting from I.G. Designs. Tickets are $50 for the party, or $75 for the party and a ticket to the 7:30 p.m. performance of Dracula . Proceeds benefit the Milwaukee Ballet School and outreach programs.