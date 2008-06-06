Milwaukee’s annual LGBT festival, PrideFest, begins its weekend-long run at the Summerfest grounds tonight. As always, the event promises an entertainment line-up with appeal beyond just LGBT audiences. Tonight’s headliner, for instance, is Wanda Sykes, the familiar character actor with an unmistakably pitchy voice who has appeared in “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and countless movies and Comedy Central projects. Her material leans heavily on animated rants about social and political topics, so here’s betting that her extended bit supporting gay marriage finds a receptive audience tonight when she does a 9 p.m. set.