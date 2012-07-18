The oldest county fair in Wisconsin, the Waukesha County Fair keeps its events fresh and its entertainment big. This year's fair will feature the Second Annual Top Singer Competition, a small-scale version of “American Idol,” and its winner will open for country artist Craig Morgan on the Miller Lite Main Stage July 22. Other performers include My Darkest Days; '70s rockers Foreigner, who charted over a dozen Top 20 hits; and '80s metal outfit Cinderella. Among other activities, the fair will also feature the Fairest of the Fair pageant, a 5K run/2-mile walk, a Bengal tiger exhibit, and a demolition derby. (Through Sunday, July 22.)