Wild Oceans

Call it the world’s largest all-you-can-eat buffet. Every years, billions of sardines migrate toward the Kwazulu-Natal coast of South Africa, a gorgeous spectacle that also sparks one of the worlds biggest feeding frenzies, with seals, dolphins, sharks, birds and humans like chowing down. As the fishing industry has outgrown sustainability, though, humans are discovering that these sardines aren’t the unlimited resource they once thought. This IMAX documentary examines man’s impact on ocean ecology.