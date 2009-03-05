One of the last silent films deserves to be ranked with the great movies of its kind. The Wind (1928) was also the Hollywood finale for Swedish director Victor Seastrom (or Sjöström, as he was known in his homeland). One of the silent era's greatest actresses, Lillian Gish, stars as Letty, a cultivated Virginian who goes west to live on a desolate ranch with cousin Cora. On the train ride to Cora's, Letty meets a swaggering cattle dealer, Roddy. Hoping to take refuge with him, Letty discovers that he's already married. Roddy, a man of raging and predatory sexual instincts, proves more dangerous than the howling wind.