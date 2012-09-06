Milwaukee's Yellow Phone Music Conference returns for a second year of panels, discussions and mentoring sessions to help aspiring career musicians navigate a rapidly changing music industry. The bulk of this year's events are based out of the Hyatt Regency hotel, but there will be a variety of showcases throughout the Third Ward, including a pair of free outdoor shows at Catalano Square on Friday and Saturday night, which will include performances from visiting bands from around the country. For the complete lineup, visit theypmc.com. (Through Sept. 9.)