Fallout: Honest Hearts

Welcome to Zion National Park. Yes, it's just as you remembered it: beautiful hiking trails, scenic views, bloodthirsty tribes of religious savages, massive bear-like yau guai hunting you at night, and of course the Burned Man.

Yes, for those of you who remember (or are still playing) Fallou: New Vegas, the add-on finally answers those pesky rumors about the creepy Burned Man, who really should be dead at this point. Instead, he's attempting to save what few members of his post-apocalyptic tribe remain, and he needs your help to do it. Without it, the fearsome tribe called White Feet, who want to throw their lot with Caesar, are going to slaughter everyone.

So in order to save them, you'll need to explore Zion and find a few things, then once that's done you'll need to kill more than a few White Feet. All in all, it's a pretty good story and wandering around the park can be a lot of fun. There are certainly a couple hidden gems worth exploring, and the White Feel will give you a few fits along the way. One of the challenges will be to limit what you take, because in order to start the mission you'll be following a caravan into Zion National Park and can only carry 100 pounds of material.

You know what? I liked that, actually. I've been spending all my time in Fallout just gathering up whatever junk I find and collecting it like one of those creepy people on "Hoarders," so it was nice to have to slim down a bit, so to speak. I still managed to keep my power armor and couple nice weapons, and that turned out to be enough. Plus, you can find all sorts of interesting things in the park, to say nothing of the Burned Man, who's a welcome character in the Fallout universe.

This is another successful downloadable game, another nice little diversion while we wait out the summer doldrums (end of August, if we can just make it till the end of August!). You'll enjoy it, and as long as you partake in more than a couple of the missions provided, you'll find that it's well worth the money.