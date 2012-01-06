Gaming Hardware Update

For those of you interested in knowing more about where games are headed (and how pretty they're going to look), I thought I'd compile some information to make sure you can stay up to speed.<strong><br /><br />Sony Vita is Struggling</strong><br /><br />The numbers for the Vitathat little 3DS clone from Sony that has amazing graphicsaren't too good. Rather, its first week of sales were good but then its second week of sales weren't. Why is this a problem? Well, for starters we're talking about sales in Japan, which Sony usually has a pretty good hold on. So Sony is dropping the price, which is good for consumers but bad for Sony. In all fairness, it's a <strong><em>lot</em></strong><span style="font-weight: normal; font-style: normal;"> of money. It's going to be around $249 for the wi-fi only model, or about what Nintendo was charging for its 3DS before it dropped the price significantly.</span><br /><br />It's hard to believe people are going to come out in big numbers to pay $249 for Vita in the United States, especially when they're already carrying around their smartphones. <a href="http://venturebeat.com/2012/01/05/sonys-playstation-vita-gaming-handheld-continues-to-underperform-in-japan-sales-declining-week-on-week/">Click here for more information.</a><strong><br /><br />How's Everyone Else Doing?<br /><br /></strong>Ever wonder how the other systems are doing? How about other games? Well, it turns outsurprise, surprisethat 3DS and Wii are killing their competition in global sales. Xbox 360 is selling well, too, but PS3 is on its tail. How is this possible? Well, mainly because Xbox hardly sells any units at all in Japan, whereas PS3 sells tons. In the United States, it's closer to the opposite (although PS3 is still selling well). Maybe we just love supporting the home team.<em><br /><br />Skyrim</em><span style="font-style: normal;"> has sold over 4 million copies. The new </span><em>Star Wars</em><span style="font-style: normal;"> MMORPG has already surpassed 1 million. For those of you who read the little “battle” between the developers of </span><em>Call of Duty</em><span style="font-style: normal;"> and </span><em>Battlefield</em><span style="font-style: normal;"> … well, </span><em>Call of Duty</em><span style="font-style: normal;"> is killing. Close to 20 million units sold compared to </span><em>Battlefield 3</em><span style="font-style: normal;">'s 8 million or so. And you can rest assured that the wonderful </span><em>Batman: Arkham City</em><span style="font-style: normal;"> will get some kind of sequel, given it's already sold close to 5 million copies.</span><br /><br />Now to put it all in perspective: <em>Mario Kart Wii</em><span style="font-style: normal;"> has sold over 31 million copies. <a href="http://www.vgchartz.com/charts/weekly.php?reg=date=40909">Click here to read more on VGChartz.com.</a></span><strong><br /><br />The New Xbox and PS4 are Coming to E3</strong><br /><br />Yes, it's true … well, the unsubstantiated rumor seems true. It is, at the very least, coming from a very respected anonymous source. So it seems that the next generation is coming very, very soon, although we'll probably have to wait a while longer before we can see anything as extensive as Nintendo's reveal of their new system. <a href="http://games.ign.com/articles/121/1215948p1.html">Click here to read more about the rumor.<br /><br /></a>Well, that's it. I'm hoping to have an interview and a new review next week. With any luck, we'll be able to have some fun before the next round of killer games comes out in about a month. And if I can figure out a way to play this new Star Wars game … I'll probably do it.