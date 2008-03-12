The Weather Geek

Allow me to introduce myself. I'm Dustin, a meteorology graduate student at the University of Oklahoma. I'll be writing a weather blog for the website, in which I'll talk about anything and everything related to weather, and sometimes things that have nothing to do with weather.

The goal of this whole thing will be to show you just how interesting (and complex) the science of meteorology is, and to offer some of my own personal insights (or lack thereof) on a variety of things, from climate change, to broadcast meteorologists, to severe weather, to why forecasts are wrong so often and yet we still earn paychecks.

Questions are welcome.