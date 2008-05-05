World Fair Trade Day, May 10

Seek out the 20 Milwaukee-area Fair Trade shops offering special activities and deals on World Fair Trade Day on Saturday, May 10. Vendors in Bay View, Riverwest, the Washington Park neighborhood and elsewhere are promoting Fair Trade goods to shoppers, along with a simple message: Consumers have the power to protect the natural environment while promoting sustainable development around the world.

The Fair Trade movement, which dates back to the years following World War II, relies on a market-based approach to fight global poverty and promote sustainability. The movement helps build relationships between the buyers and distributors in developed countries and the farmers, artisans and families who produce goods.

Milwaukee declared itself a Fair Trade City last year, the first in the nation. Three weeks ago, Northampton , Mass. , became the sixth city to do so. Chicago is also on the list.

Free Milwaukee County Transit day passes will be available starting at 10 a.m., while supplies last, at Outpost Natural Foods at 2826 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. in Bay View. Outpost will also distribute “Fair Trade Passports” for the first annual Fair Trade Crawl at progressive businesses in Bay View.

At 2 p.m., Fair Trade shoppers and browsers across the United States will pause for the World’s Largest Fair Trade Coffee Break.

A list of Fair Trade vendors can be found at www.milwfairtrade.org.