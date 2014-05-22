Summer Festival Guide 2014

JUNE
Historic Mitchell Street Sun Fair
May 30-June 1
Mitchell Street (between Seventh and 11th Street)
One of Milwaukee’s most historic neighborhoods celebrates with a free street festival that includes live music, cultural performances, rides, games, a beer tent and a staggering selection of great ethnic food from area restaurants and food vendors.
SummerStage
June-September
Lapham Peak State Park
W329 N846 County Highway C, Delafield
262-337-1560
Music, theater, comedy, magic, storytelling and dance performances on various weekends on an outdoor stage in a natural setting in beautiful Lapham Peak State Park.
Miller Lite UPAF Ride for the Arts
June 1
Downtown Milwaukee
414-276-RIDE
Strap on your bike helmet and support the United Performing Arts Fund. Choose from a 5-, 12-, 25-, 50- or 75-mile ride that begins and ends at the Summerfest grounds. This year’s Ride will feature the Daniel Hoan Memorial Bridge during the 25-mile Hoan Route. The 50-mile route will head through Lakeshore State Park, the first and only urban state park in Wisconsin. Participants can enjoy food and entertainment at the finish line.
Chill on the Hill
June 3-Aug. 26
Humboldt Park
3000 S. Howell Ave.
bayviewneighborhood.org/chill_on_the_hill
The Bay View Neighborhood Association presents the 10th season of Chill on the Hill, the weekly outdoor music series in Humboldt Park featuring local musicians, local eats and a community of people picnicking on the park’s hillside on Tuesday nights all summer.
Now We Praise
June 3-Aug. 26
Washington Park Bandshell
1859 N. 40th St.
Washington Park welcomes a new music series to the bandshell this summer. Now We Praise will feature a concert of gospel music every Tuesday night with some of the best local and regional singers.
Jazz in the Park
June 5-Sept. 4
Cathedral Square Park
414-271-1416
This weekly summer mainstay draws the Midwest’s finest jazz musicians to Cathedral Square every Thursday from 5-9 p.m. Pack your own picnic basket or sample food and drinks from local vendors, and enjoy cool jazz in the summer heat.
Bay View Jazz Fest
June 6
milwaukeejazzvision.org/bayviewjazzfest
This free event in the Bay View community celebrates the flavor of the neighborhood and includes arts, crafts and music. With curatorial input from Milwaukee Jazz Vision, the 2014 edition will feature multiple jazz groups in a variety of club settings.
PrideFest
June 6-8
Henry Maier Festival Park
414-272-3378
Celebrating the diversity of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender culture and community, this three-day event features local LGBT-friendly merchants and food vendors, engaging national and local performers, and a pageant.
Rockerbox Motofest
June 6-8
Road America
N7390 Highway 67, Plymouth
Rockerbox has moved from Riverwest to Road America for its 10th anniversary. This free motorcycle show and street party offers an eclectic mix of Euro, Japanese and American café racers, vintage bikes, sport bikes, street fighters, choppers, super motos, scooters, sidecars and cruisers.
Kohler Festival of Beer
June 7, June 26-28, Oct. 17-19
Village of Kohler
800-344-2838
An event dedicated to craft beer at which local, national and international brewers offer samples. This year’s festival is in three parts. On June 7, the Fifth Annual Beer Cup challenge at Blackwolf Run features golf and a pig roast with your favorite beers. June 27-29 is grilling weekend with cooking demonstrations, beer seminars, live music and delectable food pairings. The final event is a Beer Run on Oct. 17-19.
Milwaukee Highland Games/Scottish Fest
June 7
Hart Park
414-422-9235
Scottish Fest features a host of authentic entertainment from the Highlands including bagpipe, drum and dance performances. Grab a meat pie, don your favorite kilt and join the festivities in the Parade of Tartans.
Beer Barons World of Beer Festival
June 7
Schwabenhof Pavilion
N56W14750 Silver Spring Drive, Menomonee Falls
This festival “by beer nuts for beer nuts” offers tastes of more than 200 beers, meads and ciders from the area and around the world handpicked by the Beer Barons of Milwaukee. Savor presentations on beers and homebrewing by professionals in the industry and enjoy the famous Schwabenhof pig roast.
Bay View Art in the Park
Saturdays, June 7-Sept. 6
Zillman Park
2168 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
This new weekly artisan market features works in photography, painting, jewelry, fiber arts, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, ceramics and more, as well as artist workshops, children’s demonstrations, live music and food.
Locust Street Festival
June 8
Locust Street (between Holton Street and Humboldt Boulevard)
414-899-2302
One of the city’s long-running street parties, the 38th annual Locust Street Festival kicks off with a Beer Run past six stages of live music. You’ll find the popular Drum Circle hosted by Milwaukee Public Theatre, and more than 100 artists’ and crafts booths, clowns, balloons, puppets and a variety of food and drink in the hip Riverwest neighborhood from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
River Rhythms
June 11-Aug. 27
Pere Marquette Park
Old World Third Street (between Kilbourn and State Street)
westown.org/neighborhood-events/river-rhythms/
The Westown Association hosts free outdoor concerts each Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. featuring local music acts in the pavilion along the river in Pere Marquette Park. Acts this summer include Bella Cain, MadiSalsa, Brother, Five Card Studs, Tweed Funk, Natty Nation, Vic and Gab and more.
Polish Fest
June 13-15
Henry Maier Festival Park
414-529-2140
Enjoy three days of authentic food, folk art, traditional dance and music performances at America’s largest Polish festival. Dine on top-notch Polish sausages and other cultural fare, then kick up your heels to a rousing rendition of “Roll Out the Barrel.”
Free Shakespeare in the Park
June 13-15, 19-22, 26-29
Kadish Park
308 E. Lloyd St.
Optimist Theatre and BMO Harris Bank present a second year of free professional Shakespeare productions at scenic Kadish Park. This summer it’s the dark comedic romance The Winter’s Tale . All performances start at 8 p.m.
Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival
June 14
Bayshore Town Center, Glendale
Wisconsin’s premier beer and food pairing event will host more than 40 Wisconsin breweries offering samples of more than 100 beers alongside tastes from local restaurants and Wisconsin cheese makers, accompanied by the festive sounds of the Polka Kings.
Lakefront Soccerfest
June 15
Veteran’s Park
The Milwaukee Soccer Development Group will team with UW-Milwaukee for this free festival during the FIFA World Cup. The event aims to promote diversity, sustainability, health, wellness and fair play.
Juneteenth Day
June 19
Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (between Burleigh and Center Street)
414-372-3770
Join the festivities commemorating the date in 1865 on which word of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached slaves in Texas, a full two and a half years after the fact. Enjoy the 9 a.m. street parade followed by a day of food and live entertainment.
Shorewood Criterium Cycling Classic
June 19
Oakland Avenue and E. Lake Bluff Road
The Shorewood Criterium Cycling Classic is the first of 11 days of races in The Tour of America’s Dairyland, the largest competitive cycling event in America. Taking place in the Milwaukee suburb of Shorewood, this race for Pro Men and Pro Women will get your adrenaline going.
Metro Jam
June 20-21
Washington Park
S. 12th and Washington Street, Manitowoc
Manitowoc’s celebrated free live music festival features national, regional and local acts in a full spectrum of musical styles. The 34th festival features Ruthie Foster, JC Brooks & The Uptown Sound, Doghouse Flowers, The Sleepwalkers, Zach Pietrini & The Broken Bones, Copper Box and more.
Lakefront Festival of the Arts
June 20-22
Milwaukee Art Museum
414-224-3856
Browse tents full of work from talented national artists while sampling food from local vendors. Stick around for live music before circling back to purchase that perfect piece to complete your living space.
Greek Fest
June 20-22
Wisconsin State Fair Park
The 49th annual Greek Fest will be filled with mouthwatering food like the famous flaming cheese, baklava and other top traditional fare, along with music, dancing and carnival rides. Admission is free for this family festival hosted by Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.
East Side Summer Soulstice Music Festival
June 21
North Avenue (between Oakland and Prospect Avenue)
414-272-5823
The East Side Business Improvement District and Made in Milwaukee host the 17th annual celebration of Milwaukee’s local music, art and eats on North Avenue’s east end in honor of the first day of summer.
Milwaukee Air and Water Show
June 21-22
Lakefront
See and hear the performing airplanes and jets from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the U.S. Marine Corps, Team AeroStars and the All Veteran Parachute Team. Many other events are on the schedule for this major lakefront weekend party.
Waukesha Carl Zach Cycling Classic
June 22
379 W. Main St., Waukesha
On day four of the Tour of America’s Dairyland, professional and amateur cyclists race in the urban heart of Waukesha.
Schlitz Park Criterium Cycling Event
Schlitz Park Miler Run/Walk
June 24
1555 N. Rivercenter Drive
414-943-6927
With races for professionals and amateurs, day six of the Tour of America’s Dairyland kicks off at 11:10 a.m. at Schlitz Park on the Milwaukee River at N. First and W. Pleasant Street. At 5:30 p.m., just before the final Pro Men’s Race, the annual Schlitz Park Miler Run/Walk begins, a challenging one-mile route through this historic neighborhood.
Summerfest
June 25-29 and July 1-6
Henry Maier Festival Park
414-273-2680
The world’s largest music festival is bigger than ever and offers an impressive list of headliners. In addition to national and local music, enjoy a nearly overwhelming variety of eats from Milwaukee’s best food vendors. Not to mention beer.
Cedarburg Strawberry Festival
June 28-29
Downtown Historic Cedarburg
262-377-3891
cedarburgfestivals.org
Listen to live music as you sample all things strawberry including schaum tortes and wine. Stroll through the Washington Avenue art fair where a highlight is the 13th annual plein air painting competition. Preview exhibits at the new Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts. Join the Berry Big 5K Run/Walk on Saturday morning.
Downer Classic
June 28
2608 N. Downer Ave.
Join the neighborhood on Milwaukee’s East Side for the 10th day of the Tour of America’s Dairyland. Even juniors can race and receive prizes in this all-day event.
JULY
Downtown Milwaukee Fireworks
July 3
Veteran’s Park
The fireworks at Veteran’s Park have become a must-see Independence Day celebration. Each year’s display seems to outdo all previous ones. The show begins as darkness falls, about 9:30 p.m., but people come early to stake out the best spots. Some bring their tents.
Freeport Music 10th Anniversary Concert
July 4
N. Franklin Street at E. Grand Avenue, Port Washington
A free concert in Downtown Port Washington, the 10th anniversary features a lineup of well-known national and regional entertainers including The Smithereens, Sam Llanas, Familiar Looking Strangers, Tommy Keene and Will Pfrang. The show runs from 2:30-9:30 p.m., followed by fireworks.
Bristol Renaissance Faire
July 5-Sept. 1
Off I-94 at Wisconsin/Illinois border
847-395-7773
Strumming minstrels and court jesters mix with kings, queens, ne’er-do-wells and wenches at the Bristol Renaissance Faire, which operates on weekends through the summer. Reenact the days of yore with era-appropriate food and beverages, kids’ activities and feats of strength.
Skyline Music
July 8-Aug. 19
Kadish Park in Riverwest on North Avenue
Every Tuesday evening, the Children’s Outing Association presents a free, family-oriented outdoor concert at Kadish Park, a community green space with stunning views of Downtown Milwaukee. Enjoy Milwaukee-based bands performing blues, jazz, reggae and more, activities for children and food from local vendors.
July 10-12
Harley Davidson Museum
400 W. Canal St.
Celebrate Milwaukee’s motorcycle heritage in vintage style at the Harley-Davidson Museum with Bike Night on Thursday, a fish fry on Friday and a real 1940s motorcycle rally on Saturday. The 12th Annual Knucklehead Company Reunion hosts an antique motorcycle ride in show with proceeds going toward Make-A-Wish Foundation, the AMCA Badger Heritage Chapter hosts authentic motorcycle field games and Aaron Twite will amaze the crowds with a motorcycle freestyle stunt show.
Bastille Days
July 10-13
Cathedral Square Park
414-271-1416
This is one of the nation’s largest French-themed festivals. Start things off right by lacing up your running shoes for the Storm the Bastille 5K Run/2K Walk, then relax and enjoy a weekend of live Cajun, zydeco, jazz, chanson, reggae, folk and rock performances with authentic French eatables. Saturday is Kids’ Day.
Gathering on the Green
July 11-12
Rotary Park, Mequon
262-236-0510
This festival aims not only to entertain families but also to educate children with music, ballet, opera and art activities. This summer marks the 20th anniversary with featured acts The Fab Four, Frank Almond and The Mark Wood Experience.
South Shore Frolics
July 11-13
2900 South Shore Drive, Bay View
A Milwaukee tradition, these three days of food, drinks and friends celebrates its 65th year. The weekend begins with a parade through Bay View’s business district and includes annual events such as the Classic Car Show and the Festival of Arts. Every night ends with a display of fireworks. Proceeds serve the needy, so it’s hard to stay home.
Festa Italiana
July 18-20
Henry Maier Festival Park
414-223-2808
They say that everyone’s Italian at Festa. Whether you are actually Italian or just enjoy the feeling, Festa treats you to authentic cuisine, music, cultural exhibits, rousing games of bocce and nightly fireworks.
Port Fish Day
July 19
Port Washington Lakefront
Thousands flock to Port Washington for the “World’s Largest One-Day Outdoor Fish Fry” with live music on multiple stages, a gigantic parade, an arts and crafts fair, a walk/run, a classic car show, a soccer water fight, helicopter rides and fireworks.
Milwaukee Firkin Craft Beer Festival
July 19
Cathedral Square Park
Local and regional experts of all sorts showcase the craft that made Milwaukee famous with plentiful samples of ale, stout and lager including more than 100 craft beers from Milwaukee breweries, as well as guest beers from around the country. The Cask Tasting Tent will feature more than 20 all cask-conditioned barrels, or firkins, providing a chance to taste beer as it was produced 100 years ago.
Armenian Fest
July 20
St. John the Baptist Armenian Orthodox Church
7825 W Layton Ave.
414-282-1670
Sample homemade shish-kabob, grape leaves, baklava and other Mediterranean dishes, listen to live Near Eastern music and check out the culture booth representing one the world’s oldest civilizations.
Latino Carnival
July 21-26
Various locations
414-758-0600
Latino Carnival returns for its second year celebrating Latin cultures from around the world in a carnival including a Grand Parade, Latino Gallery Night Out, a mask-making workshop, and a DJ contest and party.
Washington County Fair
July 22-27
Washington County Fair Park, West Bend
262-677-5060
This annual fair has a main stage act each evening, as well as a carnival, craft exhibits and many other events. This year features a performance by ZZ Top, who’ve been rocking out for more than 40 years. Big & Rich and Justin Moore are also headliners.
Capuchin’s Run/Walk for the Hungry
July 25
capuchinsrunwalkforthehungry.org
Receive free entry to German Fest and support a good cause by participating in a 5K run/2K walk along the lakefront to the Henry Maier Festival Park. Register as a team or individual. Proceeds benefit the St. Ben’s and House of Peace food pantries.
German Fest
July 25-27
Henry Maier Festival Park
414-464-9444
The largest annual German cultural celebration in North America and “Milwaukee’s Original Haus Party,” German Fest offers the Wisconsin Soccer Tournament along with an array of music, traditional food and drink and activities for the whole family.
Milwaukee Brew Fest
July 26
1600 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive
The lakefront becomes a beer tasting room with more than 100 craft beers, microbrews and ciders from all over the world as well as food, music and, of course, Lake Michigan.
Brady Street Festival
July 26
The Brady Street Festival offers a chance to taste prize-winning artisan cheeses and delicious foods from area restaurants. There are art and craft booths, children’s activities, three stages of local music, a show by the Division BMX Stunt Team and a pro-wrestling ring.
EAA Air Venture
July 28-Aug. 3
Wittman Regional Airport, Oshkosh
920-426-4800
Travel to Oshkosh for an international gathering of 800,000-plus aviation enthusiasts. Attend a workshop or catch a lecture from a notable flight pro, then take in the daily afternoon air show where top-flight pilots dazzle onlookers with aerial acrobatics.
Wisconsin State Fair
July 31-Aug. 10
Wisconsin State Fair Park
800-884-FAIR
Our great State Fair boasts 30 entertainment stages featuring local and national acts, a host of exhibits and enough food and shopping to keep you busy for days. Did we mention cream puffs?
AUGUST
Street Eats Mobile Food Fest
Aug. 1
Lakeshore State Park
414-292-3823
expressmilwaukee.com/street eats
NEWaukee’s Urban Island Beach Party brings thousands to Wisconsin’s first and only urban state park. The party will feature more than 20 street food vendors in the summer’s second Mobile Food Festival hosted by the Shepherd Express . Street Eats celebrates the city’s growing food truck/cart/bike scene with the best street food Milwaukee has to offer.
Center Street Daze Festival
Aug. 2
East Center Street in Riverwest
414-502-9545
Center Street Daze has moved to August this year with all the favorites like the Riverwest Artists Association’s popular cart race, local music acts, delicious food vendors, a dunk tank and bike activities at Truly Spoken Cycles.
African World Fest
Aug. 3
Henry Maier Festival Park
414-291-8293
This celebration of African and African American cultures offers entertainment and education. There’s a cultural village to explore, a children’s village to play in, ethnic foods and the best in gospel, R&B, jazz and old-school hip-hop music to savor.
Peninsula Music Festival
Aug. 5-23
Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek
920-854-4060
The 62nd season features nine different symphonic concerts every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with full orchestra, distinguished soloists and guest conductors.
Milwaukee Comedy Festival
Aug. 7-10
Next Act Theatre
255 S. Water St.
Wisconsin’s largest comedy event is nine years old. Hundreds of comedians from across the country and Canada present performances, workshops and special events celebrating the best in stand-up, sketch and improvisational comedy. Every show offers a variety of comedy acts.
Waukesha BluesFest
Aug. 8-9
Naga-Waukee Park, Delafield
Highway 83, just north of 1-94
1-800-366-1961
Under a large tent on the green, blues musicians gather for a comfortable weekend of music. Acts this summer include Canned Heat, Curtis Salgado, Trampled Under Foot, Selwyn Birchwood, Jim Suhler & Monkey Beat, Tweed Funk, Extra Crispy Brass Band and more.
Irish Fest
Aug. 14-17
Henry Maier Festival Park
414-476-3378
Visit a marketplace featuring one of the largest gatherings of Irish vendors in the world. Check out the Celtic canine center showcasing popular dog breeds of Ireland or join in a game of hurling or a tug-of-war contest. Enjoy the Irish dancers and, of course, the many musicians performing traditional and contemporary Irish music on more than a dozen stages.
Milwaukee Indy Fest
Aug. 16-17
Wisconsin State Fair Park
414-326-4303
A festival fit for any Nascar fan takes over the city with drag races, street parties and show cars. Sponsored by the Metro Milwaukee Honda Dealers, this weekend is sure to get you revved up.
Mexican Fiesta
Aug. 22-24
Henry Maier Festival Grounds
414-383-7066
Not that we need an excuse to sip margaritas and devour tostadas, but Mexican Fiesta promises more than just three days of blissful eating and drinking. With traditional dancing, live salsa, mariachi and meringue music and interactive exhibits, this fiesta is a summer highlight.
Wine & Vine Etc.
Aug. 23
St. Francis of Assisi Convent grounds,
3221 S. Lake Drive, St. Francis
Numerous local restaurants and vendors let you sample their wine, beer, coffee, tea and food as you relax on the convent grounds. Proceeds will help refurbish the historic grape arbor and surrounding green space.
Walk & Run for Wishes
Aug. 23
Henry Maier Festival Park
262-781-4445
Do your body a favor by registering for the Walk For Wishes, this year celebrating its 30th birthday. The proceeds benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Wisconsin.
Custom Bike Show Weekend
Aug. 28-31
Harley Davidson Museum
400 W. Canal St.
All things customized, all things Harley. The H-D Museum Custom Bike Show is one of the biggest bike shows in the U.S., showcasing the best of Harley-Davidson custom culture. From Bike Night on Thursday through the awards ceremony on Sunday afternoon, this extravaganza runs in connection with Milwaukee Rally.
Milwaukee Rally
Aug. 28-Sept. 1
Harley-Davidson Museum and various locations
Take a ride on the wild side at the largest free motorcycle rally in the Midwest in the city where Harley-Davidson reigns, featuring lots of activities for the bike enthusiast and diehard moto fan.
The Reclamation Parade and Pageant
Aug. 30
The ARTery, Beerline Trail
N. Richards to Capitol Drive
With puppets, floats, music and dance, this grand, moving street performance will tell the story of the Riverwest and Harambee neighborhoods, including current efforts to reclaim areas from board-ups, poverty and violence. Milwaukee Public Theatre is partnering with neighborhood artists Annushka Peck and Julia Swanson, youth from the Holton Youth and Family Center and others.
Third Ward Art Festival
Aug. 30-31
Broadway and Chicago Street in the Historic Third Ward
amdurproductions.com/art-festivals/Third_Ward_Art_Festival
The Historic Third Ward was named one of America’s Top 12 Art Places. This annual art festival fills the streets with music, food and 140 artist booths in a neighborhood already bursting with galleries, theaters, restaurants and pubs.
SEPTEMBER
TosaFest
Sept. 5-6
76th and State Street, Wauwatosa
Now in its 35th year, TosaFest is a community festival with two stages of music, art, great food, children’s activities and the Badgerland Striders Run, a fast, downhill 5K course on Saturday evening.
Paramount Blues Festival
Sept. 5-6
Lime Kiln Park, Grafton
Once the center of the blues-recording universe, Grafton hosts the eighth annual Paramount Blues Festival at Lime Kiln Park on the banks of the Milwaukee River. A reasonably priced two-day admission ticket gets you scores of local and national blues acts.
Indian Summer Festival
Sept. 5-7
Henry Maier Festival Park
414-774-7119
Celebrating the Great Lakes Indian communities, this is the largest Native American festival of its kind in the country. The weekend-long Contest Pow Wow is the heart of it. Listen to a traditional storyteller and some of the best musicians in the country, visit a Native village, take in a game of lacrosse, sample indigenous foods and enjoy the riches of Native cultures past and present.
Oktoberfest
Sept. 5-6, 12-13, 19-20, 26-27
Heidelberg Park
700 W. Lexington Blvd., Glendale
262-646-8048
This is the oldest authentic Bavarian Oktoberfest in the Midwest. The United German Societies and the Bavarian Soccer Club invite you to this German festival of singing, dancing and eating where traditional German food such as spanferkel and rollbraten are there to be enjoyed.
Street Eats Mobile Food Festival
Sept. 12
Catalano Square
138 N. Broadway in Milwaukee’s Third Ward
414-292-3823
expressmilwaukee.com/street eats
The Shepherd Express hosts this street food festival in the Third Ward with more than 20 food truck/cart/bike vendorsâ€”the best our community has to offerâ€”serving specialties from 4-8 p.m. on this Friday in late summer. Relax and socialize with delicious food, Lakefront Brewery beer, water and soda, and live music. Look for possible appearances by celebs Dear Ruthie and Art Kumbalek.
Briggs and Al’s Run & Walk for Children’s Hospital
Sept. 13
Henry Maier Festival Park
414-266-1520
Briggs & Al’s Run & Walk is an 8K run, or 3- or 5-mile walk, benefitting Children's Hospital of Wisconsin. The event continues to draw between 13,000 and 16,000 participants each year and remains one of the largest run and walk fundraising events in the Midwest.
Great Lakes Brew Fest
Sept. 13
Racine Zoological Gardens, Racine
262-636-9312
Featuring an unlimited sampling of more than 250 craft beers and sodas from nearly 100 brewers on the shore of Lake Michigan, this festival raises funds for the internationally acclaimed Racine Kilties Drum & Bugle Corps.
Tomato Romp
Sept. 13
North Avenue between Oakland and Prospect Avenue
This celebration, modeled after La Tomatina Fight in Spain, is imitated now in cities across the country but it started on Milwaukee’s East Side. The event includes a Tomato Harvest at the East Side Green Market, a Tomato Chomp tour of neighborhood restaurants, a Bloody Mary competition, Plein Air Tomato-style, a costumed march of tomato fighters and a tomato fight featuring 6,000 pounds of rotten tomatoes. Proceeds benefit organizations that fight hunger.
Hidden River Art Festival
Sept. 13-14
Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts
19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield
262-781-9470
In its ninth year, the festival will showcase more than 100 Midwestern artists. It features painting, sculpture, photography, jewelry, ceramics and fiber art, local and emerging artists showcases and hands-on activities for children in Brookfield’s Mitchell Park.
Cedarburg Wine & Harvest Festival
Sept. 20-21
Historic Downtown Cedarburg
262-377-9620
Sample food and wine, much of it made locally, as you enjoy family activities and live music. Join the scarecrow-building contest, enjoy hayrides and listen to live rock, bluegrass and folk music.
Milwaukee Noise Fest
Sept. 25-27
Borg Ward
823 W. National Ave.
facebook.com/events/525343674247617
In its ninth year, Milwaukee Noise Fest brings in the noise for a weekend celebration of experimental artists in percussion and electronic music, punk and hard rock. A show so loud your face will melt.
MJC Memorial Craft Fair
Sept. 26-27
Cornerstone Church
N6 W31449 Alberta Drive, Delafield
Greet fall with MJC’s Memorial Craft Fair in Delafield. The fair features baked goods, a silent auction, food, door prizes and, of course, tons of craft vendors! All proceeds will benefit Michael’s Helping Hands Foundation.