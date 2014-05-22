Summer Festival Guide 2014

JUNE

Historic Mitchell Street Sun Fair

May 30-June 1

Mitchell Street (between Seventh and 11th Street)

mitchellstreet.com

One of Milwaukee’s most historic neighborhoods celebrates with a free street festival that includes live music, cultural performances, rides, games, a beer tent and a staggering selection of great ethnic food from area restaurants and food vendors.

SummerStage

June-September

Lapham Peak State Park

W329 N846 County Highway C, Delafield

262-337-1560

summerstageofdelafield.org

Music, theater, comedy, magic, storytelling and dance performances on various weekends on an outdoor stage in a natural setting in beautiful Lapham Peak State Park.

Miller Lite UPAF Ride for the Arts

June 1

Downtown Milwaukee

414-276-RIDE

events.upaf.org/ride/

Strap on your bike helmet and support the United Performing Arts Fund. Choose from a 5-, 12-, 25-, 50- or 75-mile ride that begins and ends at the Summerfest grounds. This year’s Ride will feature the Daniel Hoan Memorial Bridge during the 25-mile Hoan Route. The 50-mile route will head through Lakeshore State Park, the first and only urban state park in Wisconsin. Participants can enjoy food and entertainment at the finish line.

Chill on the Hill

June 3-Aug. 26

Humboldt Park

3000 S. Howell Ave.

bayviewneighborhood.org/chill_on_the_hill

The Bay View Neighborhood Association presents the 10th season of Chill on the Hill, the weekly outdoor music series in Humboldt Park featuring local musicians, local eats and a community of people picnicking on the park’s hillside on Tuesday nights all summer.

Now We Praise

June 3-Aug. 26

Washington Park Bandshell

1859 N. 40th St.

nowwepraise.com

Washington Park welcomes a new music series to the bandshell this summer. Now We Praise will feature a concert of gospel music every Tuesday night with some of the best local and regional singers.

Jazz in the Park

June 5-Sept. 4

Cathedral Square Park

414-271-1416

easttown.com

This weekly summer mainstay draws the Midwest’s finest jazz musicians to Cathedral Square every Thursday from 5-9 p.m. Pack your own picnic basket or sample food and drinks from local vendors, and enjoy cool jazz in the summer heat.

Bay View Jazz Fest

June 6

milwaukeejazzvision.org/bayviewjazzfest

This free event in the Bay View community celebrates the flavor of the neighborhood and includes arts, crafts and music. With curatorial input from Milwaukee Jazz Vision, the 2014 edition will feature multiple jazz groups in a variety of club settings.

PrideFest

June 6-8

Henry Maier Festival Park

414-272-3378

pridefest.com

Celebrating the diversity of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender culture and community, this three-day event features local LGBT-friendly merchants and food vendors, engaging national and local performers, and a pageant.

Rockerbox Motofest

June 6-8

Road America

N7390 Highway 67, Plymouth

rockerbox.us

Rockerbox has moved from Riverwest to Road America for its 10th anniversary. This free motorcycle show and street party offers an eclectic mix of Euro, Japanese and American café racers, vintage bikes, sport bikes, street fighters, choppers, super motos, scooters, sidecars and cruisers.

Kohler Festival of Beer

June 7, June 26-28, Oct. 17-19

Village of Kohler

800-344-2838

americanclub.com/beerfestival

An event dedicated to craft beer at which local, national and international brewers offer samples. This year’s festival is in three parts. On June 7, the Fifth Annual Beer Cup challenge at Blackwolf Run features golf and a pig roast with your favorite beers. June 27-29 is grilling weekend with cooking demonstrations, beer seminars, live music and delectable food pairings. The final event is a Beer Run on Oct. 17-19.

Milwaukee Highland Games/Scottish Fest

June 7

Hart Park

414-422-9235

milwaukeescottishfest.com

Scottish Fest features a host of authentic entertainment from the Highlands including bagpipe, drum and dance performances. Grab a meat pie, don your favorite kilt and join the festivities in the Parade of Tartans.

Beer Barons World of Beer Festival

June 7

Schwabenhof Pavilion

N56W14750 Silver Spring Drive, Menomonee Falls

wobfest.com

This festival “by beer nuts for beer nuts” offers tastes of more than 200 beers, meads and ciders from the area and around the world handpicked by the Beer Barons of Milwaukee. Savor presentations on beers and homebrewing by professionals in the industry and enjoy the famous Schwabenhof pig roast.

Bay View Art in the Park

Saturdays, June 7-Sept. 6

Zillman Park

2168 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

bvartinthepark.com

This new weekly artisan market features works in photography, painting, jewelry, fiber arts, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, ceramics and more, as well as artist workshops, children’s demonstrations, live music and food.

Locust Street Festival

June 8

Locust Street (between Holton Street and Humboldt Boulevard)

414-899-2302

locuststreetfestival.org

One of the city’s long-running street parties, the 38th annual Locust Street Festival kicks off with a Beer Run past six stages of live music. You’ll find the popular Drum Circle hosted by Milwaukee Public Theatre, and more than 100 artists’ and crafts booths, clowns, balloons, puppets and a variety of food and drink in the hip Riverwest neighborhood from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

River Rhythms

June 11-Aug. 27

Pere Marquette Park

Old World Third Street (between Kilbourn and State Street)

westown.org/neighborhood-events/river-rhythms/

The Westown Association hosts free outdoor concerts each Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. featuring local music acts in the pavilion along the river in Pere Marquette Park. Acts this summer include Bella Cain, MadiSalsa, Brother, Five Card Studs, Tweed Funk, Natty Nation, Vic and Gab and more.

Polish Fest

June 13-15

Henry Maier Festival Park

414-529-2140

polishfest.org

Enjoy three days of authentic food, folk art, traditional dance and music performances at America’s largest Polish festival. Dine on top-notch Polish sausages and other cultural fare, then kick up your heels to a rousing rendition of “Roll Out the Barrel.”

Free Shakespeare in the Park

June 13-15, 19-22, 26-29

Kadish Park

308 E. Lloyd St.

optimisttheatre.org

Optimist Theatre and BMO Harris Bank present a second year of free professional Shakespeare productions at scenic Kadish Park. This summer it’s the dark comedic romance The Winter’s Tale . All performances start at 8 p.m.

Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival

June 14

Bayshore Town Center, Glendale

wisconsinbeerloversfest.com

Wisconsin’s premier beer and food pairing event will host more than 40 Wisconsin breweries offering samples of more than 100 beers alongside tastes from local restaurants and Wisconsin cheese makers, accompanied by the festive sounds of the Polka Kings.

Lakefront Soccerfest

June 15

Veteran’s Park

milsoccerdg.org

The Milwaukee Soccer Development Group will team with UW-Milwaukee for this free festival during the FIFA World Cup. The event aims to promote diversity, sustainability, health, wellness and fair play.

Juneteenth Day

June 19

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (between Burleigh and Center Street)

414-372-3770

Join the festivities commemorating the date in 1865 on which word of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached slaves in Texas, a full two and a half years after the fact. Enjoy the 9 a.m. street parade followed by a day of food and live entertainment.

Shorewood Criterium Cycling Classic

June 19

Oakland Avenue and E. Lake Bluff Road

tourofamericasdairyland.com

The Shorewood Criterium Cycling Classic is the first of 11 days of races in The Tour of America’s Dairyland, the largest competitive cycling event in America. Taking place in the Milwaukee suburb of Shorewood, this race for Pro Men and Pro Women will get your adrenaline going.

Metro Jam

June 20-21

Washington Park

S. 12th and Washington Street, Manitowoc

metrojam.org

Manitowoc’s celebrated free live music festival features national, regional and local acts in a full spectrum of musical styles. The 34th festival features Ruthie Foster, JC Brooks & The Uptown Sound, Doghouse Flowers, The Sleepwalkers, Zach Pietrini & The Broken Bones, Copper Box and more.

Lakefront Festival of the Arts

June 20-22

Milwaukee Art Museum

414-224-3856

lfoa.mam.org

Browse tents full of work from talented national artists while sampling food from local vendors. Stick around for live music before circling back to purchase that perfect piece to complete your living space.

Greek Fest

June 20-22

Wisconsin State Fair Park

annunciationwi.org

The 49th annual Greek Fest will be filled with mouthwatering food like the famous flaming cheese, baklava and other top traditional fare, along with music, dancing and carnival rides. Admission is free for this family festival hosted by Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

East Side Summer Soulstice Music Festival

June 21

North Avenue (between Oakland and Prospect Avenue)

414-272-5823

The East Side Business Improvement District and Made in Milwaukee host the 17th annual celebration of Milwaukee’s local music, art and eats on North Avenue’s east end in honor of the first day of summer.

Milwaukee Air and Water Show

June 21-22

Lakefront

milwaukeeairshow.com

See and hear the performing airplanes and jets from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the U.S. Marine Corps, Team AeroStars and the All Veteran Parachute Team. Many other events are on the schedule for this major lakefront weekend party.

Waukesha Carl Zach Cycling Classic

June 22

379 W. Main St., Waukesha

tourofamericasdairyland.com

On day four of the Tour of America’s Dairyland, professional and amateur cyclists race in the urban heart of Waukesha.

Schlitz Park Criterium Cycling Event

Schlitz Park Miler Run/Walk

June 24

1555 N. Rivercenter Drive

414-943-6927

tourofamericasdairyland.com

With races for professionals and amateurs, day six of the Tour of America’s Dairyland kicks off at 11:10 a.m. at Schlitz Park on the Milwaukee River at N. First and W. Pleasant Street. At 5:30 p.m., just before the final Pro Men’s Race, the annual Schlitz Park Miler Run/Walk begins, a challenging one-mile route through this historic neighborhood.

Summerfest

June 25-29 and July 1-6

Henry Maier Festival Park

414-273-2680

summerfest.com

The world’s largest music festival is bigger than ever and offers an impressive list of headliners. In addition to national and local music, enjoy a nearly overwhelming variety of eats from Milwaukee’s best food vendors. Not to mention beer.

Cedarburg Strawberry Festival

June 28-29

Downtown Historic Cedarburg

262-377-3891

cedarburgfestivals.org

Listen to live music as you sample all things strawberry including schaum tortes and wine. Stroll through the Washington Avenue art fair where a highlight is the 13th annual plein air painting competition. Preview exhibits at the new Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts. Join the Berry Big 5K Run/Walk on Saturday morning.

Downer Classic

June 28

2608 N. Downer Ave.

tourofamericasdairyland.com

Join the neighborhood on Milwaukee’s East Side for the 10th day of the Tour of America’s Dairyland. Even juniors can race and receive prizes in this all-day event.

JULY

Downtown Milwaukee Fireworks

July 3

Veteran’s Park

The fireworks at Veteran’s Park have become a must-see Independence Day celebration. Each year’s display seems to outdo all previous ones. The show begins as darkness falls, about 9:30 p.m., but people come early to stake out the best spots. Some bring their tents.

Freeport Music 10th Anniversary Concert

July 4

N. Franklin Street at E. Grand Avenue, Port Washington

freeportmusic.org

A free concert in Downtown Port Washington, the 10th anniversary features a lineup of well-known national and regional entertainers including The Smithereens, Sam Llanas, Familiar Looking Strangers, Tommy Keene and Will Pfrang. The show runs from 2:30-9:30 p.m., followed by fireworks.

Bristol Renaissance Faire

July 5-Sept. 1

Off I-94 at Wisconsin/Illinois border

847-395-7773

renfair.com/bristol

Strumming minstrels and court jesters mix with kings, queens, ne’er-do-wells and wenches at the Bristol Renaissance Faire, which operates on weekends through the summer. Reenact the days of yore with era-appropriate food and beverages, kids’ activities and feats of strength.

Skyline Music

July 8-Aug. 19

Kadish Park in Riverwest on North Avenue

coa-yfc.org/skyline-music

Every Tuesday evening, the Children’s Outing Association presents a free, family-oriented outdoor concert at Kadish Park, a community green space with stunning views of Downtown Milwaukee. Enjoy Milwaukee-based bands performing blues, jazz, reggae and more, activities for children and food from local vendors.

Wild Ones Weekend

July 10-12

Harley Davidson Museum

400 W. Canal St.

h-dmuseum.com

Celebrate Milwaukee’s motorcycle heritage in vintage style at the Harley-Davidson Museum with Bike Night on Thursday, a fish fry on Friday and a real 1940s motorcycle rally on Saturday. The 12th Annual Knucklehead Company Reunion hosts an antique motorcycle ride in show with proceeds going toward Make-A-Wish Foundation, the AMCA Badger Heritage Chapter hosts authentic motorcycle field games and Aaron Twite will amaze the crowds with a motorcycle freestyle stunt show.

Bastille Days

July 10-13

Cathedral Square Park

414-271-1416

easttown.com

This is one of the nation’s largest French-themed festivals. Start things off right by lacing up your running shoes for the Storm the Bastille 5K Run/2K Walk, then relax and enjoy a weekend of live Cajun, zydeco, jazz, chanson, reggae, folk and rock performances with authentic French eatables. Saturday is Kids’ Day.

Gathering on the Green

July 11-12

Rotary Park, Mequon

262-236-0510

gatheringonthegreen.org

This festival aims not only to entertain families but also to educate children with music, ballet, opera and art activities. This summer marks the 20th anniversary with featured acts The Fab Four, Frank Almond and The Mark Wood Experience.

South Shore Frolics

July 11-13

2900 South Shore Drive, Bay View

southshorefrolics.org

A Milwaukee tradition, these three days of food, drinks and friends celebrates its 65th year. The weekend begins with a parade through Bay View’s business district and includes annual events such as the Classic Car Show and the Festival of Arts. Every night ends with a display of fireworks. Proceeds serve the needy, so it’s hard to stay home.

Festa Italiana

July 18-20

Henry Maier Festival Park

414-223-2808

festaitaliana.com

They say that everyone’s Italian at Festa. Whether you are actually Italian or just enjoy the feeling, Festa treats you to authentic cuisine, music, cultural exhibits, rousing games of bocce and nightly fireworks.

Port Fish Day

July 19

Port Washington Lakefront

portfishday.com

Thousands flock to Port Washington for the “World’s Largest One-Day Outdoor Fish Fry” with live music on multiple stages, a gigantic parade, an arts and crafts fair, a walk/run, a classic car show, a soccer water fight, helicopter rides and fireworks.

Milwaukee Firkin Craft Beer Festival

July 19

Cathedral Square Park

milwaukeefirkin.com

Local and regional experts of all sorts showcase the craft that made Milwaukee famous with plentiful samples of ale, stout and lager including more than 100 craft beers from Milwaukee breweries, as well as guest beers from around the country. The Cask Tasting Tent will feature more than 20 all cask-conditioned barrels, or firkins, providing a chance to taste beer as it was produced 100 years ago.

Armenian Fest

July 20

St. John the Baptist Armenian Orthodox Church

7825 W Layton Ave.

414-282-1670

armenianfest.com

Sample homemade shish-kabob, grape leaves, baklava and other Mediterranean dishes, listen to live Near Eastern music and check out the culture booth representing one the world’s oldest civilizations.

Latino Carnival

July 21-26

Various locations

414-758-0600

milwaukeelatinocarnival.com

Latino Carnival returns for its second year celebrating Latin cultures from around the world in a carnival including a Grand Parade, Latino Gallery Night Out, a mask-making workshop, and a DJ contest and party.

Washington County Fair

July 22-27

Washington County Fair Park, West Bend

262-677-5060

wcfairpark.com

This annual fair has a main stage act each evening, as well as a carnival, craft exhibits and many other events. This year features a performance by ZZ Top, who’ve been rocking out for more than 40 years. Big & Rich and Justin Moore are also headliners.

Capuchin’s Run/Walk for the Hungry

July 25

capuchinsrunwalkforthehungry.org

Receive free entry to German Fest and support a good cause by participating in a 5K run/2K walk along the lakefront to the Henry Maier Festival Park. Register as a team or individual. Proceeds benefit the St. Ben’s and House of Peace food pantries.

German Fest

July 25-27

Henry Maier Festival Park

414-464-9444

germanfest.com

The largest annual German cultural celebration in North America and “Milwaukee’s Original Haus Party,” German Fest offers the Wisconsin Soccer Tournament along with an array of music, traditional food and drink and activities for the whole family.

Milwaukee Brew Fest

July 26

1600 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive

milwaukeebrewfest.com

The lakefront becomes a beer tasting room with more than 100 craft beers, microbrews and ciders from all over the world as well as food, music and, of course, Lake Michigan.

Brady Street Festival

July 26

bradystreet.org

The Brady Street Festival offers a chance to taste prize-winning artisan cheeses and delicious foods from area restaurants. There are art and craft booths, children’s activities, three stages of local music, a show by the Division BMX Stunt Team and a pro-wrestling ring.

EAA Air Venture

July 28-Aug. 3

Wittman Regional Airport, Oshkosh

920-426-4800

airventure.org

Travel to Oshkosh for an international gathering of 800,000-plus aviation enthusiasts. Attend a workshop or catch a lecture from a notable flight pro, then take in the daily afternoon air show where top-flight pilots dazzle onlookers with aerial acrobatics.

Wisconsin State Fair

July 31-Aug. 10

Wisconsin State Fair Park

800-884-FAIR

wistatefair.com

Our great State Fair boasts 30 entertainment stages featuring local and national acts, a host of exhibits and enough food and shopping to keep you busy for days. Did we mention cream puffs?

AUGUST

Street Eats Mobile Food Fest

Aug. 1

Lakeshore State Park

414-292-3823

expressmilwaukee.com/street eats

NEWaukee’s Urban Island Beach Party brings thousands to Wisconsin’s first and only urban state park. The party will feature more than 20 street food vendors in the summer’s second Mobile Food Festival hosted by the Shepherd Express . Street Eats celebrates the city’s growing food truck/cart/bike scene with the best street food Milwaukee has to offer.

Center Street Daze Festival

Aug. 2

East Center Street in Riverwest

414-502-9545

centerstreetdazefestival.com

Center Street Daze has moved to August this year with all the favorites like the Riverwest Artists Association’s popular cart race, local music acts, delicious food vendors, a dunk tank and bike activities at Truly Spoken Cycles.

African World Fest

Aug. 3

Henry Maier Festival Park

414-291-8293

awfmke.com

This celebration of African and African American cultures offers entertainment and education. There’s a cultural village to explore, a children’s village to play in, ethnic foods and the best in gospel, R&B, jazz and old-school hip-hop music to savor.

Peninsula Music Festival

Aug. 5-23

Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek

920-854-4060

musicfestival.com

The 62nd season features nine different symphonic concerts every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with full orchestra, distinguished soloists and guest conductors.

Milwaukee Comedy Festival

Aug. 7-10

Next Act Theatre

255 S. Water St.

milwaukeecomedy.com/festival

Wisconsin’s largest comedy event is nine years old. Hundreds of comedians from across the country and Canada present performances, workshops and special events celebrating the best in stand-up, sketch and improvisational comedy. Every show offers a variety of comedy acts.

Waukesha BluesFest

Aug. 8-9

Naga-Waukee Park, Delafield

Highway 83, just north of 1-94

1-800-366-1961

waukeshabluesfest.com

Under a large tent on the green, blues musicians gather for a comfortable weekend of music. Acts this summer include Canned Heat, Curtis Salgado, Trampled Under Foot, Selwyn Birchwood, Jim Suhler & Monkey Beat, Tweed Funk, Extra Crispy Brass Band and more.

Irish Fest

Aug. 14-17

Henry Maier Festival Park

414-476-3378

irishfest.com

Visit a marketplace featuring one of the largest gatherings of Irish vendors in the world. Check out the Celtic canine center showcasing popular dog breeds of Ireland or join in a game of hurling or a tug-of-war contest. Enjoy the Irish dancers and, of course, the many musicians performing traditional and contemporary Irish music on more than a dozen stages.

Milwaukee Indy Fest

Aug. 16-17

Wisconsin State Fair Park

414-326-4303

milwaukeeindyfest.com

A festival fit for any Nascar fan takes over the city with drag races, street parties and show cars. Sponsored by the Metro Milwaukee Honda Dealers, this weekend is sure to get you revved up.

Mexican Fiesta

Aug. 22-24

Henry Maier Festival Grounds

414-383-7066

mexicanfiesta.org

Not that we need an excuse to sip margaritas and devour tostadas, but Mexican Fiesta promises more than just three days of blissful eating and drinking. With traditional dancing, live salsa, mariachi and meringue music and interactive exhibits, this fiesta is a summer highlight.

Wine & Vine Etc.

Aug. 23

St. Francis of Assisi Convent grounds,

3221 S. Lake Drive, St. Francis

winenvineosf.com

Numerous local restaurants and vendors let you sample their wine, beer, coffee, tea and food as you relax on the convent grounds. Proceeds will help refurbish the historic grape arbor and surrounding green space.

Walk & Run for Wishes

Aug. 23

Henry Maier Festival Park

262-781-4445

walkforwishes.com

Do your body a favor by registering for the Walk For Wishes, this year celebrating its 30th birthday. The proceeds benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Wisconsin.

Custom Bike Show Weekend

Aug. 28-31

Harley Davidson Museum

400 W. Canal St.

h-dmuseum.com

All things customized, all things Harley. The H-D Museum Custom Bike Show is one of the biggest bike shows in the U.S., showcasing the best of Harley-Davidson custom culture. From Bike Night on Thursday through the awards ceremony on Sunday afternoon, this extravaganza runs in connection with Milwaukee Rally.

Milwaukee Rally

Aug. 28-Sept. 1

Harley-Davidson Museum and various locations

milwaukeerally.com

Take a ride on the wild side at the largest free motorcycle rally in the Midwest in the city where Harley-Davidson reigns, featuring lots of activities for the bike enthusiast and diehard moto fan.

The Reclamation Parade and Pageant

Aug. 30

The ARTery, Beerline Trail

N. Richards to Capitol Drive

milwaukeepublictheatre.org

With puppets, floats, music and dance, this grand, moving street performance will tell the story of the Riverwest and Harambee neighborhoods, including current efforts to reclaim areas from board-ups, poverty and violence. Milwaukee Public Theatre is partnering with neighborhood artists Annushka Peck and Julia Swanson, youth from the Holton Youth and Family Center and others.

Third Ward Art Festival

Aug. 30-31

Broadway and Chicago Street in the Historic Third Ward

amdurproductions.com/art-festivals/Third_Ward_Art_Festival

The Historic Third Ward was named one of America’s Top 12 Art Places. This annual art festival fills the streets with music, food and 140 artist booths in a neighborhood already bursting with galleries, theaters, restaurants and pubs.

SEPTEMBER

TosaFest

Sept. 5-6

76th and State Street, Wauwatosa

tosafest.org

Now in its 35th year, TosaFest is a community festival with two stages of music, art, great food, children’s activities and the Badgerland Striders Run, a fast, downhill 5K course on Saturday evening.

Paramount Blues Festival

Sept. 5-6

Lime Kiln Park, Grafton

graftonblues.org

Once the center of the blues-recording universe, Grafton hosts the eighth annual Paramount Blues Festival at Lime Kiln Park on the banks of the Milwaukee River. A reasonably priced two-day admission ticket gets you scores of local and national blues acts.

Indian Summer Festival

Sept. 5-7

Henry Maier Festival Park

414-774-7119

indiansummer.org

Celebrating the Great Lakes Indian communities, this is the largest Native American festival of its kind in the country. The weekend-long Contest Pow Wow is the heart of it. Listen to a traditional storyteller and some of the best musicians in the country, visit a Native village, take in a game of lacrosse, sample indigenous foods and enjoy the riches of Native cultures past and present.

Oktoberfest

Sept. 5-6, 12-13, 19-20, 26-27

Heidelberg Park

700 W. Lexington Blvd., Glendale

262-646-8048

oktoberfestmilwaukee.com

This is the oldest authentic Bavarian Oktoberfest in the Midwest. The United German Societies and the Bavarian Soccer Club invite you to this German festival of singing, dancing and eating where traditional German food such as spanferkel and rollbraten are there to be enjoyed.

Street Eats Mobile Food Festival

Sept. 12

Catalano Square

138 N. Broadway in Milwaukee’s Third Ward

414-292-3823

expressmilwaukee.com/street eats

The Shepherd Express hosts this street food festival in the Third Ward with more than 20 food truck/cart/bike vendorsâ€”the best our community has to offerâ€”serving specialties from 4-8 p.m. on this Friday in late summer. Relax and socialize with delicious food, Lakefront Brewery beer, water and soda, and live music. Look for possible appearances by celebs Dear Ruthie and Art Kumbalek.

Briggs and Al’s Run & Walk for Children’s Hospital

Sept. 13

Henry Maier Festival Park

414-266-1520

alsrun.com

Briggs & Al’s Run & Walk is an 8K run, or 3- or 5-mile walk, benefitting Children's Hospital of Wisconsin. The event continues to draw between 13,000 and 16,000 participants each year and remains one of the largest run and walk fundraising events in the Midwest.

Great Lakes Brew Fest

Sept. 13

Racine Zoological Gardens, Racine

262-636-9312

greatlakesbrewfest.com

Featuring an unlimited sampling of more than 250 craft beers and sodas from nearly 100 brewers on the shore of Lake Michigan, this festival raises funds for the internationally acclaimed Racine Kilties Drum & Bugle Corps.

Tomato Romp

Sept. 13

North Avenue between Oakland and Prospect Avenue

theeastside.org

This celebration, modeled after La Tomatina Fight in Spain, is imitated now in cities across the country but it started on Milwaukee’s East Side. The event includes a Tomato Harvest at the East Side Green Market, a Tomato Chomp tour of neighborhood restaurants, a Bloody Mary competition, Plein Air Tomato-style, a costumed march of tomato fighters and a tomato fight featuring 6,000 pounds of rotten tomatoes. Proceeds benefit organizations that fight hunger.

Hidden River Art Festival

Sept. 13-14

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield

262-781-9470

wilson-center.com

In its ninth year, the festival will showcase more than 100 Midwestern artists. It features painting, sculpture, photography, jewelry, ceramics and fiber art, local and emerging artists showcases and hands-on activities for children in Brookfield’s Mitchell Park.

Cedarburg Wine & Harvest Festival

Sept. 20-21

Historic Downtown Cedarburg

262-377-9620

cedarburgfestivals.org

Sample food and wine, much of it made locally, as you enjoy family activities and live music. Join the scarecrow-building contest, enjoy hayrides and listen to live rock, bluegrass and folk music.

Milwaukee Noise Fest

Sept. 25-27

Borg Ward

823 W. National Ave.

facebook.com/events/525343674247617

In its ninth year, Milwaukee Noise Fest brings in the noise for a weekend celebration of experimental artists in percussion and electronic music, punk and hard rock. A show so loud your face will melt.

MJC Memorial Craft Fair

Sept. 26-27

Cornerstone Church

N6 W31449 Alberta Drive, Delafield

michaelshelpinghands.org

Greet fall with MJC’s Memorial Craft Fair in Delafield. The fair features baked goods, a silent auction, food, door prizes and, of course, tons of craft vendors! All proceeds will benefit Michael’s Helping Hands Foundation.