A Friend of the Devil: The Glorification of the Outlaw in Song, from Robin Hood to Rap (Backbeat Books), by John Kruth

For his latest book, onetime Milwaukeean John Kruth explores the histories and crossroads where music and the outlaw character meet.

If Greil Marcus got the ball rolling in his 1975 book Mystery Train (with his premise that Sly Stone was Stagger Lee), then Kruth attempts to tie the whole concept up in one neat bow. He does an admirable job.

A Friend of the Devil moves backward and forward through time. “El Chapo” by Skrillex & The Game, Charlie Daniels’ “Billy the Kid” and MC5 manager John Sinclair all warrant equal consideration.

Kruth acknowledges women as well, noting Bonnie Parker, the Shangri-Las and Bessie Smith. Kruth takes on outlaws as subject matter (“Hey Joe”) to outlaws as music lovers (Al Capone) to those who may be a bit of both (Paul Kopasz and Keith Richards). Kruth conveniently includes a playlist should the reader need a soundtrack.