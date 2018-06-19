Amity and Prosperity: One Family and the Fracturing of America (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), by Eliza Griswold

The dog died mysteriously. People came down with headaches, stomach aches, burning throats and eyes. The new factor in their economically depressed Pennsylvania town was fracking, pushed by an arm-twisting, bullying energy company from Texas. And some residents tried to fight, their struggle recorded in sober prose by The New Yorker’s Eliza Griswold. Ranged against them were unsympathetic courts and regulators, along with the usual cast of internet trolls and poison pens. Griswold worked for seven years covering this story and her familiarity with the principal victims is evident.