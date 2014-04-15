A Cold Killing

× Expand Brian Freeman

Duluth, Minn., police Lieutenant Jonathan Stride returns in another rousing tale of suspense and intrigue in Brian Freeman’s fast-paced new thriller, The Cold Nowhere . Set in a snowy, freezing winter on Lake Superior, The Cold Nowhere is a crime drama that involves a terribly damaged 16-year-old young woman who unexpectedly turns up in Stride’s cottage seeking assistance. The girl, who isn’t a stranger to Stride, seems to attract death, and after having witnessed the brutal murder of her mother and the death of her father, now finds herself with a killer on her heels. In seeking to protect her, Stride faces a bevy of unexpected twists and turns that make for an emotional and chilling story of page-turning mystery.

The Cold Nowhere is the sixth installment in the Jonathan Stride series. Freeman’s books have been sold in 46 countries and translated into 20 languages. He will appear at Boswell Books (2559 N. Downer Ave.) on Tuesday, April 22 at 7 p.m., and Mystery One Bookstore (2109 N. Prospect Ave.) at 5 p.m, and at Books and Co. (1039 Summit Ave., Oconomowoc) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 23.

Book Happening

Brian Kimberling

7 p.m., April 17

Books & Co.

1039 Summit Ave., Oconomowoc

Snapper is a Midwestern-set novel featuring strong characters and a highly engaging plotline. Set in the backwoods of rural Indiana, Brian Kimberling’s debut novel centers around lovable protagonist Nathan Lochmueller, who learns he has the unique gift of tracking birds. Surrounding this bird researcher are a cast of remarkable characters who come alive through Kimberling’s rich prose that reads like a collection of truly wonderful short stories.