The Complete Don Quixote (SelfMadeHero), by Miguel de Cervantes, adapted by Rob Davis

Cervantes’ Don Quixote is ranked with the masterpieces of world literature and considered a precursor to the novel. British illustrator Rob Davis ( Judge Dredd ) captures the snarky tone in more contemporary vernacular in his graphic novel adaptation. Davis hews closely to the story of an aged man of leisure who begins to confuse the fantasy of the chivalric sagas he devours with the grimmer reality of his own time. Davis’ drawings capture old Don Quixote de la Mancha sallying forth with makeshift armor on a boney steed against a world with little time for chivalry. Cervantes was prophetic: the confusion of fiction with fact has only grown more prevalent in our age.