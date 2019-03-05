Guantánamo Kid: The True Story of Mohammed El-Gharani (Abrams), by Jérôme Tubiana and Alexandre Franc

Guantánamo Kid falls into their line. Author Jérôme Tubiana, a distinguished journalist, interviewed the subject of this book for material. Mohammed El-Gharani is a black Chadian immigrant in Saudi Arabia who says he went to Pakistan for school. He may have been one of many innocent bystanders traded for money to U.S. forces after the 2001 Afghanistan invasion and sent to Guantánamo. Illustrated in simple black and white by prolific graphic novelist Alexandre Franc, Guantanamo Kid is a story of gratuitous brutality countered by troublemaking by prisoners with little else to do. El-Gharani was fortunate in receiving a trial and more fortunate still that the prosecution’s case was absurd. However, he was released into a future as uncertain as that of Guantánamo’s remaining inmates.

