'Guantanamo Voices: True Accounts of the World’s Most Infamous Prison' (Abrams ComArt), edited by Sarah Mirk

There are worse prisons in the world than Guantanamo (look at China), but the harsh conditions and indefinite terms of imprisonment speak poorly of America. This colorful collection of graphic essays describes and visualizes the problems. Many of the prisoners were sold for cash to the CIA by Afghan warlords and may have had nothing to do with Al-Qaeda or the Taliban. The euphemistic “enhanced interrogation” was morally wrong and probably not useful. Barack Obama tried to close the prison, but the GOP-led Congress said no. Trump is keeping the facility going with 40 inmates at an annual cost of $11 million per prisoner. Guantanamo Voices, much of it based on interviews and media visits, is a reminder of a situation largely forgotten in the rush of recent bad events.

To read more book reviews, click here.

To read more articles by David Luhrssen, click here.