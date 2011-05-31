Lynden Sculpture Garden's Poetic Inspiration

Nestled within 40 acres of parkland, Milwaukee's Lynden Sculpture Garden is the backdrop for an upcoming poetry workshop titled The Boundaries Between Visual Art and Text: Sculpting Language and Measuring the Word. The workshop aims to inspire writers to explore the ways in which poems interact with the physical environment as they contemplate the Lynden's extraordinary assemblage of sculptures. This June 6-10 event, co-sponsored by Woodland Pattern Book Center, will spotlight writers-in-residence Elizabeth Robinson and Edward Smallfield as they challenge participants to produce original, cutting-edge works in response to the artistic richness of the Lynden Sculpture Garden.

Robinson is the poetic voice behind multiple collections, most recently The Orphan & Its Relations and Also Known As. She has taught writing and art at the University of Iowa, University of San Francisco and Naropa University. Smallfield has produced numerous literary classics, including The Pleasures of C, and is a co-founder and co-editor of Apogee Press. Smallfield's poetry has appeared in national and international journals and reviews.

Those interested in participating in the workshop are encouraged to register with Woodland Pattern by calling 414-263-5001.

Danielle Sosin, winner of the Milkweed National Fiction Prize for the novel The Long-Shining Waters, will visit Milwaukee on Wednesday, June 8. The Long-Shining Waters tells the story of an Ojibwe mother in the year 1622, a childless fisherwoman alive in 1902, and a middle-aged woman who loses her job at the turn of the 21st century. The women are connected across time through their shared experiences along the shores of Lake Superior. This fictional debut, teeming with historical detail, explores the human desire for meaning. Sosin will discuss The Long-Shining Waters at Boswell Book Co. on June 8 at 7 p.m.