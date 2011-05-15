Milwaukee Author Debuts With 'Annie Times Four'

Though the 1970s marked a decade of growth for women's rights, it was still a time in which birth control was not readily available. This sets the scene for unseasoned teen Annie Spring, who finds herself pregnant at 14. In the eloquent first novel Annie Times Four, Milwaukee-area native Flora Milyn offers a unique tale as told through four stories, each offering insight into how the dynamic young Spring deals with her growing crisis. This debut work of fiction overflows with references to Brew City and conveys a superb depiction of an innocent heroine forced to grow up before her time. Milyn will sign copies of Annie Times Four on May 21 at 1 p.m. at Barnes & Noble in Racine.

Best-selling writer Mary Doria Russell adds historical accuracy to a Wild West adventure with her latest novel, Doc. It is the late 1870s in Dodge City, Kan., and the immortal Doc Holliday is a wily young dentistbefore emerging as the infamous gunslinger at the OK Corral and the sidekick of Wyatt Earp. Russell's newest release mixes fact and myth with her effortless prose and sharp wit. It makes for another intense, intimate story told in a compelling, fast-paced fashion. Russell, who also created the science-fiction award-winner The Sparrow, will appear at Next Chapter Bookshop on Wednesday, May 25, at 7 p.m.