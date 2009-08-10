Modern Noise, Fluid Genres: Popular Music in Indonesia, 1997-2001 (University of Wisconsin Press), by Jeremy Wallach

­­Aside from having been home to Barack Obama in his grade school days, Indonesia is a country of interest where diverse local cultures are colliding with Western influences, including alternative rock and metal. Bowling Green ethnomusicologist Jeremy Wallach's account of recent music in the archipelago nation opens up into wider topics of a society in flux, culturally, socially and politically. It appears that every Indonesian is negotiating his or her own relationship with globalization in the music they enjoy and the choices they embrace. Modern Music, Fluid Genres comes with a sample CD.