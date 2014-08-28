Poetry and Politics

×

A decorated pair of Chicago poets will join a UW-Milwaukee doctoral student for a live reading at Woodland Pattern Book Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30. CM Burroughs, Tony Trigilio and Soham Patel are scheduled to headline this free event and each artist will bring their unique, interpretive style to the stage. Burroughs, a professor at Columbia College Chicago, has received numerous accolades for her work; including a Pushcart Prize nomination and a finalist placing for the Gift of Freedom Award. Her poetry has appeared in a variety of publications and her provocative debut collection, The Vital System, is filled with haunting and intelligent prose. Trigilio, a fellow faculty member at Columbia College Chicago, co-edits the poetry journal Court Green with Burroughs. A recent collection is entitled White Noise. Trigilio holds a doctorate from Northeastern University in Boston. Patel is a Kundiman Fellow and student in the creative writing program at UWM. She earned her MFA from the University of Pittsburgh and her writings have appeared in The Cortland Review , Copper Nickel and other publications. Her poems express raw emotion and a strikingly direct style.

Join Boswell Book Co. for an evening of Political Fact and Political Fiction at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 2, as they welcome authors Kathleen Rooney and Julia Azari to the store for some rousing political commentary. Chicagoan Rooney is the author of O, Democracy, a riotous novel that blends American politics and good citizenship. Azari, political science professor at Marquette University, recently authored the political mandate, Delivering the People’s Message: The Changing Politics of the Presidential Mandate .