Realizing his Dreams, Confronting his Fears

Set just 90 miles south of Milwaukee, a touching debut by author Dave Reidy brings to life Chicago’s little-explored entertainment scene in a wonderful story of brotherhood, forgiveness and growing up. The Voiceover Artist is both an emotional family drama and a graceful coming-of-age metamorphosis, centered on the universal toils of finding one’s true voice. For Simon Davies, finding that voice has been anything but easy. Suffering from a debilitating inherited stutter, Simon has remained mute for 18 long years but secretly fantasizes of becoming a famous voiceover artist. When he finally begins to realize his dream, he must confront his own deepest fears and insecurities.

The Voiceover Artist is a strong character novel told through a variety of dynamic personalities, from the eager young writer to the fading drunken star. At its heart is Simon’s fraught and complicated relationship with his charismatic younger brother, Connor. This tender story is filled with poignant moments and heart-felt voices. Told with smart prose, The Voiceover Artist is a beguiling tale of personal transformation and perseverance through common human struggles.

The Voiceover Artist is a Midwest Connections Pick by the Midwest Independent Booksellers Association and was chosen as one of the Top 5 Fiction Books of 2015 by Chicago Authors according to Newcity . Reidy lives in Chicago. His previous work has been published in Granta and other journals. Reidy will appear in conversation with author Valerie Laken at Boswell Book Co. at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5.

Book Happening:

David Mulroy

7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 4

Boswell Book Co.

2559 N. Downer Ave.

Immortalized by the Greek playwright Aeschylus, Agamemnon was a mythological Greek king who commanded his army in the Trojan War, but whose life ended in murder at the hands of his wife. A new translation of Agamemnon’s dark story by UW-Milwaukee professor emeritus of classics David Mulroy tells the classic tragedy with lyrical verse and creative energy.