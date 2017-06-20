Scott Turow to Appear at Jewish Community Center

2 p.m., Sunday, June 25

Harry & Rose Samson Jewish Community Center

6255 N Santa Monica Blvd.

Acclaimed author Scott Turow is renowned for his eloquence in tackling contentious and often timely legal issues in his bestselling works of fiction. In his newest book, Turow explores a particularly nasty period in 1990s international intrigue with a spellbinding tale surrounding the disappearance of an entire Bosnian War refugee camp. In Testimony , Turow takes readers on an exciting international adventure involving the long-persecuted Roma people, the International Criminal Court and long-buried Washington secrets. Narrated by a middle-aged prosecutor whose inner life is in turmoil, this fast-paced page-turner captures both one man’s personal angst and the world’s collapsing system of global justice. Author Scott Turow will appear at the The Harry & Rose Samson Jewish Community Center for a book event in conjunction with Boswell Book Co.