Sujata Massey's Latest Suspenseful Bombay Mystery

In the early 1920s, Bombay (today’s Mumbai) was a thriving multicultural melting pot under British rule. Like most places of its time, women in India had few rights and few avenues to success, which makes the brazen protagonist in mystery novelist Sujata Massey’s new book even more captivating. In The Widows of Malabar Hill, Oxford-educated young lawyer Perveen Mistry (who is modeled after a real woman) returns from abroad to work in her father’s law office. In a twist of fate, she finds herself at the center of a mystery involving an issue connected to women’s rights.

After a wealthy local businessman dies and leaves his estate to his three wives, Perveen’s family law office is charged with executing the will. Perveen quickly raises suspicions after learning that all three widows signed over their inheritance to charity, and she embarks on a dangerous adventure to discover the secret lives of the three wives who live in purdah (total seclusion and separated from society). This exciting and suspenseful story, which is the first in a three-part Perveen Mistry series, features Massey’s literary strength in dynamic character development and lyrical prose.

Massey is the bestselling author of numerous books of historical and mystery fiction set in Asia, including the Agatha and Macavity award-winning Rei Shimura novels. She will speak at the Lynden Sculpture Gardens at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 in a ticketed event co-sponsored by Boswell Book Company. Visit lyndensculpturegarden.org/sujatamassey or call 414-446-8794 for more info.