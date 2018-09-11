Tumult (SelfMadeHero), by John Harris Dunning and Michael Kennedy

A pleasant summer beach vacation takes a dark turn for the protagonist of the graphic novel Tumult. Adam hurts his foot in a high dive, the first sign of his 30something middle-agehood. He wonders where the arc of his longtime relationship with Sarah is headed when the Lolita-like Tammy appears. Sexual tension builds. And then, when Adam and Sarah return home, the trouble really begins. Tumult is an emotionally intelligent noirish thriller, whose text panels comment ironically on the speech bubbles and the action depicted in the frames. It’s among the most thoroughly enjoyable graphic novels of 2018.