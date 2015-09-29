American Roots Music

“Celebrate America!” is the theme for the Wisconsin Philharmonic’s 2015-16 season. It all begins with the most famous “American” piece of classical music by a non-American: Symphony No. 9 in E Minor, Op. 95, From the New World by Czech composer Antonín Dvořák. He wrote it while on sojourn in the U.S. heartland, turning a cold shoulder to high society. Rather, he turned a receptive ear to African American spirituals, which rang a melodic bell (they’re somewhat similar in structure to Eastern European folk music). Also on the program is Wolfgang Mozart’s fifth violin concerto—the Turkish —so-called because of its frenetic final allegro. Joining Maestro Alexander Platt and the orchestra will be bassist Laura Snyder, Oneida Nation storyteller Carol Smart, the Bear Clan Singers and Dancers of the Ho-Chunk Nation, and violinist Rachel Barton Pine.

This concert takes place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4 at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, 19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield. For tickets, call 262-547-1858 or visit wisphil.org.