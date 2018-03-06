Dance Preview: March 8, 2018

Monarchs, Mounds, Migrations

DanceCircus Artistic Director Betty Salamun directs a varied cast of dancers, musicians and guest performers in this original performance piece. Monarchs, Mounds, Migrations interlaces stories of epic migratory monarch butterfly journeys and ancient Mississippian mound builder cultures with similar tales of creativity, struggle and movement derived from America’s newest migrant communities. Both pre- and post-show conversations with artists and historians will shed further light on the performance and its subject matter. March 8-11 at Next Act Theatre, 255 S. Water St. For tickets, call 414-278-0765 or visit nextact.org.