'Message Me If…' at the Kelly Anderso Dance Theatre

Kelly Anderson brings her Chicago-based Kelly Anderson Dance Theatre to her hometown with Message Me If... , an evening-length dance-theater production that explores one girl’s rocky search for love, exposing the blundering and at-times embarrassing circumstances of the modern-day dating scene. Anderson and her dancers will present comic scenarios that include “cat lady meltdowns” and failed attempts in the online dating world, all of which were inspired by the casualties of the choreographer’s romantic quest.

Message Me If…

Kelly Anderson Dance Theatre

Danceworks Studio Theatre

1661 N. Water St.

March 12-13